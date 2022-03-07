PICS: Kiara Advani makes a statement in her co-ord outfit with tie dye jacket as she gets papped at airport

Kiara Advani is a true blue fashionista who never misses a chance to make heads turn with her fashion choices. The actress has not just won hearts with her acting chops but her off screen panache also make her fans go weak in the knees. From the red carpet events to casual outings to airport looks, Kiara is often seen winning brownie points from the fashion police for her style sense. And today, the Kabir Singh actress once again grabbed the attention as she made a statement at the airport.

To note, Kiara has returned to Mumbai post her sister’s wedding. The actress was seen sharing beautiful glimpses from the celebrations on social media which were a treat for the fans. And now, as she is back in the town, Kiara was nailing the casual look as got papped at the airport. She wore a brown coloured crop top with matching ripped jeggings. The Shershaah actress was also wearing a tie-dye jacket and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a blue handbag. Kiara was also seen wearing a mask as she stepped out of the airport in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor. Besides, she is also working on the much talked about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The movie happens to be the second installment of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and will mark Kiara’s first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan.

