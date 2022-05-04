PICS: Kiara Advani rocks green blazer; Kartik Aaryan dons peach sweatshirt as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also features Tabu in pivotal roles. Recently, the film's trailer was released and it has received positive reviews. We bet fans are quite excited to watch the movie now. Earlier today, the shutterbugs spotted the duo in the city and they dished out major style goals. Kiara and Kartik are leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated movie.



Kiara stepped out to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 today as she rocked a long and oversized neon-green blazer, a white crop camisole and a pair of high-waisted denim biker shorts. She completed her ultra-cool look with a pair of heels. For accessories, she wrote silver layered chain necklaces. The actress kept her makeup pretty minimal and subtle, while she wore her hair down. Kartik, on the other hand, looked dapper as he was seen sporting a peach coloured sweatshirt with a puppy print on it and matched it with blue denim jeans. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor completed his look by adding a cool pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration of Kiara and Kartik. The film will also star Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, and Milind Gunaji. It is directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and is scheduled for release on 20 May 2022. It is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film with the same name starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

