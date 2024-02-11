PICS: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra turn heads at Dubai event with global icons Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell and others

A recent event in Dubai witnessed several Bollywood stars in attendance along with global icons Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, and others. Among them was Bollywood's IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple made heads turn as they slayed in style at the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani strut in style as they attend Dubai event

At the Dubai event, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made heads turn with their stylish appearances. The duo graced the show with their magnetic presence, showcasing not only their undeniable chemistry but also a keen sense of fashion that left the audience mesmerized.

For the event, Kiara, decked out in Saint Laurent's epitome of elegance, radiates glamor and sophistication, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. To complement her, Sidharth wore a sparkling Tom Ford gown, oozing style and charisma to match the opulence of the evening.

The event was a convergence of global icons, with luminaries such as Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ronson, Vanessa Hudgens, Idris Elba, Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Angelababy, Esai Morales, David Gandy, Nancy Ajram, and Bassel Khaiat gracing the occasion. The presence of such eminent personalities added an extra layer of grandeur to the already star-studded affair. The event was also graced by Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and others.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose at a party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 7, recently graced a party in Delhi, showcasing their impeccable style and magnetic presence. Sidharth exuded sophistication in a striking red blazer paired with a black shimmery t-shirt and trousers ensemble, while Kiara epitomized elegance in a chic black midi dress adorned with intricate detailing at the hem. The Shershaah couple oozed charisma as they posed for photographs, emanating warmth and radiance with their captivating smiles.

Work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, portraying a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Upcoming projects include Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Apart from this, the actress is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.

