PICS: Kiara Advani stuns in a yellow outfit; Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have been bringing their best fashion game forward during the promotions of their upcoming comedy-horror film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles, which will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the movie. Today, Kiara and Kartik were spotted in the city in stylish avatars to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the photos, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress made quite the statement in a head-to-toe yellow ensemble for the film's promotions. Kiara went all out as the stunner looked chic as she picked a two-piece outfit. The actress kept her makeup pretty minimal and subtle, she tied her hair in a single ponytail and for accessories, she added golden small hoops. To complete her look. Kiara added a pair of cool sunglasses. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, on the other hand, was seen sporting a white T-shirt and matched it with a pair of denim jeans. The two also happily posed for the shutterbugs as they were snapped in the city.

Check out Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's PICS:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. This also marks Kiara’s and Kartik's first on-screen collaboration with each other.

