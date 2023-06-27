PICS: Kiara Advani ups hotness quotient in red bodycon dress, but Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction grabs attention

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. From their PDA moments to posting photos together on social media, the duo exudes major couple goals every time. A while ago, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post a bunch of photos of her in a red dress and Sidharth Malhotra heaped praise on his wife’s beauty.

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani’s post

On June 27, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share seven photos of her in a red bodycon dress. The actress captioned it with a fire-red heart emoji. For the photoshoot, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wore a red strapless bodycon dress and paired it with matching heels. She styled her hair in a wavy curve and was seen flaunting a bright smile while posing for the camera.

Amid this hot photoshoot, what caught fans’ attention was Kiara’s husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction. Reacting to his wife’s post, Malhotra dropped two fire emojis, one heart eye emoji, and two red heart emojis. He seemed to be swooning over Kiara’s beauty.

Fans’ reaction to Sidharth’s comment on Kiara’s post

As soon as Kiara Advani dropped her hot look in a red dress, fans filled her comments section with lovely words and started praising her beauty. A fan wrote, “You beauty.” Another commented, “SLAYYY QUEEN.” “Hyeee red apsara,” wrote a third one.

On the other hand, fans also reacted to Sidharth’s comment as one said, “jiju.” Another commented, “the way you compliment her on every post.. Goals yrr.”

The Shershah couple tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in a dreamy setting with close friends and family members in attendance.

Meanwhile, on June 26, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan celebrated a special screening of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha at YRF studios. The castmates cut a huge cake and clicked numerous photos. The duo is busy promoting their film both digitally and doing offline events. Fans are excited to see their on-screen Jodi. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released on June 29. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Work-wise, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. The film is scheduled for a July 7 release.

