PICS: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul off to a new city for JugJugg Jeeyo promotions.

It's a no rest Sunday for the team of JugJugg Jeeyo as the cast were out and about on early Sunday morning. The lead cast of Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were snapped at the Mumbai international airport after visiting several other cities. With their hectic promotional schedule Kiara and Varun have been making appearances in new cities every few days. They were recently snapped at Pune's famous German Bakery.

On Sunday, Kiara and Varun were also joined by their JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul. While Kiara opted for an all denim look, Varun looked chic in warm tones of beige. Maniehs Paul stepped out in all-black and added a pop of colour with his neon shoes. We wonder where the cast was off to for their next promotional spree.

Take a look at Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul photos below:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and are among the most awaited releases of the year.

While Kiara and Varun have been promoting the film extensively, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also in Jaipur promoting the film.

JugJugg Jeeyo marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Varun after Kalank. The film is slated to hit theatres on 24 June.

