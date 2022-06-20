PICS: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Anil & Neetu Kapoor step out in style to promote JugJugg Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The cast is currently leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. Currently, Varun, Kiara, Anil, Neetu, and Maniesh are in Delhi and are making heads turn with their style statements.

In the photos, Kiara Advani is seen donning a sharara set, while, Varun Dhawan sports a black blazer, Maniesh Paul is seen wearing an all-black outfit, on the other hand, Neetu Kapoor wore a red co-ord and Anil Kapoor wore a printed shirt. The cast of JugJugg Jeeyo is also seen posing for the paparazzi. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

Check out the photos:

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

