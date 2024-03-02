PICS: Kieron Pollard poses with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party

Day 1 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations was a grand affair. From the biggest Bollywood and international entertainment stars to sports stars and international business icons, almost every big personality was present in Jamnagar. It's Day 2 of the celebrations today but the inside pictures from yesterday continue to drop on social media and we are mesmerised. West Indies cricketer, Kieron Pollard who graced the event along with his wife Jenna has shared some pictures with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh on Instagram.

Kieron Pollard poses with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

Kieron Pollard took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures of himself with his wife Jenna and also with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. The cricket star looks ecstatic as he and his wife pose with King Khan. Another picture shows him happily posing with Ranveer.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "#onceinalifetimeexperience really and truly blessed to be apart of greatness . #weddingvibes❤️ @jenna_pollard #stunning @nycoltd1 collection ."

The pictures from cocktail night went viral instantly after Pollard dropped them on his Instagram account. Fans showered the comments section with some beautiful comments.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with another West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo from the event also went viral.

More celebs who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail night

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, many other Bollywood stars attended the cocktail night. Some of them to grace the event were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor. Sports stars like MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan also became a part of the event along with their spouses Sakshi Dhoni and Sagarika Ghatage Khan, respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback at the box office last year as his three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki proved to be among the year's top grossers. The superstar will be next seen in Pathaan 2, which will be the 8th film of YRF Spy Universe. His upcoming films also include Tiger vs Pathaan and King.

Talking about King, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film which will feature Shah Rukh Khan alongside daughter Suhana Khan will go on floors in May 2024. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Singhm Again is the 3rd part of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

After Singham 3, he will be working on Don 3 which is the 3rd installment of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don franchise. Ranveer will be introduced as the new don in the franchise. Post that the star will be moving to his much-awaited superhero film Shaktimaan.

Talking about Ranveer's personal life, he and wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child in September this year. The couple broke the internet recently as they announced the good news a few days back. Immediately after making the announcement, the couple was flooded with good wishes from fans and loved ones from all over the world.

