PICS: Kim and Khloe Kardashian seek blessings at ISKCON Temple, serve food to kids; Former calls it 'beautiful experience'

Global diva Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were recently in Mumbai. The duo had arrived in India to attend the biggest wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Several pictures and videos from their presence in the country took over the internet. Meanwhile, making the best of their travel experiences, the duo also visited the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visit ISKCON Temple in Mumbai

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that reality TV show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had a gala time in India. Furthermore, during their short stay in India, the duo also sought blessings at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. They were accompanied by popular podcaster, Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty.

Elated by the experience, the Kardashian sisters also shared a series of pictures on their respective social media handles. The post began with their picture from inside the temple premises. In one of the pictures, they were seen performing seva as they served food to underprivileged kids. Another snap shared on the internet showed them seeking blessings, followed by pictures of them conversing with the saints.

"Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls I’m forever grateful, " she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Take a look

The pictures have taken the internet by storm as fans can’t stop reacting to it. A user wrote, "They love kids," another fan pointed out, "Sb India ka fan ban jate h," while a third fan remarked, "So sweet of them."

Kim Kardashian drops pictures with the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

It was yesterday, on July 15, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share pictures of her stunning red attire. In the pictures, she was seen posing in front of several backdrops, making them all aesthetically pleasing. In one of the pictures, she posed with the sister of the groom, Isha Ambani. She had also shared a candid photo of her with the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Sharing these pictures, Kim wrote, “India has my heart.” Priyanka Chopra also went on to like these pictures.

Take a look

Additionally, Kim had also dropped a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hailed her as a ‘queen’. Furthermore, her pictures with Abudu Rozik and South superstars Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni have been going viral on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Raha enjoy father-daughter time as they step out to visit under-construction house; fans go 'OMG’