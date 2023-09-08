PICS: KKR player Rinku Singh gives a thumbs up as he enjoys Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; calls SRK his 'fav'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, written and directed by Atlee was finally released in theatres today, on September 7. Even ahead of the release and post that, there has been an enormous level of excitement among fans. The release of Jawan took over the country, and fans of Shah Rukh Khan filled the theaters. They also expressed their love and admiration for the 57-year-old actor by worshiping effigies of him and pouring milk over them as well as grooving to the beats of his songs outside and inside the theatres. Amidst all the Jawan fever, another SRK fan, Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh too visited the nearest cinema hall to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film.

Rinku Singh watches Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh, who impressed Shah Rukh Khan during a smashing IPL season, watched SRK's highly anticipated film Jawan on the first day of its release. Rinku took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his movie day out where he is seen posing with the Jawan poster in one photo and enjoying a tub of popcorn while watching his favorite actor on the big screen, in the next photo. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “DND. Watching my fav @iamsrk love you sir,” and added a red heart emoji. SEE THE POST HERE:

Rinku Singh talks about his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan after his smashing IPL match

Rinku Singh shares a special bond with Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, which the cricketer is a part of. SRK was impressed with the cricketer after the batter smashed 5 consecutive sixes that led to Kolkata Knight Riders winning a thriller in the IPL 2023 match. Rinku also became the highest run-scorer in the same match. In a video that was doing rounds on Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages on social media, Rinku Singh was heard saying that he got a call from SRK, who promised him that he would attend his wedding.

Recalling the time after the IPL win, the cricketer said, “Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that." When prodded about what SRK told him, Rinku added, “Shaadi ka bol rahe the wo (He was talking about my marriage).” On being asked further, Rinku said that SRK told him, “Log mujhe bulaate hain apni shaadi mein, magar main jaata nahi hu. Main teri shaadi mein aaunga naachne. (People call me to attend their marriage, but I don’t go. But I will attend your marriage and dance.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer helmed and written by Atlee.

