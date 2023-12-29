PICS: Kriti Kharbanda extends heartfelt birthday wish to her ‘hero’ Pulkit Samrat; calls herself ‘lucky girl’

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been in a relationship for several years, forming an enchanting and endearing couple. They frequently turn to social media to openly express their affection for one another during special moments and make public appearances together. Today, in celebration of Pulkit's birthday, Kriti shared a sweet wish for her boyfriend, accompanied by cherished snapshots of them together and a heartfelt caption dedicated to her 'hero.'

Kriti Kharbanda’s adorable birthday wish for beau Pulkit Samrat

On Friday, December 29, Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to craft a special birthday wish for her beau, Pulkit Samrat. She shared a collection of romantic pictures and a delightful dance video to commemorate the occasion.

In the initial snapshot, the stylish couple is captured hand in hand, strolling during one of their vacations, with Kriti gazing lovingly at Pulkit. The subsequent image unfolds against the scenic backdrop of the sea, capturing the closeness and joy radiating from their faces. The accompanying video showcases the duo dancing with enthusiasm, spinning around to the rhythm of a song, clearly reveling in each other's company.

A mirror selfie portrays the couple in chic outfits, while another click captures them under the night sky, with a blurry yet tender shot of Pulkit planting a sweet peck on Kriti’s cheek. The final image exhibits them seated on a staircase, hands intertwined, effortlessly posing for the camera in their laid-back attires.

Advertisement

In the caption, Kriti poured her feelings, writing, “The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I’m a lucky lucky girl!”

Overflowing with gratitude, she expressed, “Thank you for coming into this world and into my life. love you, today and everyday! Best. Boy. Ever. @pulkitsamrat you are my hero! Happy birthday baby!”

On the professional front, Pulkit was recently featured in the third installment of the Fukrey franchise. Fukrey 3 boasted a stellar cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Kriti is preparing for a neo-noir comic tragedy directed by Abir Sengupta, titled Risky Romeo, in which she stars opposite Sunny Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda team up for Abir Sengupta's neo-noir comic tragedy Risky Romeo