PICS: Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse of her character Myra from Bachchan Pandey as she dubs for film

It is an exciting time in Kriti Sanon’s career as the actress finds herself taking up interesting projects and films. After her last film Mimi, Kriti is gearing up for another much-talked-about movie Bachchan Pandey. A few hours back, Kriti took to social media and treated fans to a glimpse of her character from the same.

A few hours back, Kriti took to Instagram stories and teased fans with a look from her upcoming film. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress shared two pictures in her stories, where she can be seen inside a dubbing studio. In the first picture, Kriti is seen donning an adorable pink Gucci hoodie, as she shares a selfie from the studios. Piquing the curiosity of her fans, she wrote, “Guess what I’m dubbing for?” In the next story, she posted a picture of the monitor screen that showed a scene featuring her from the film. She wrote, "Bachchan Pandey!!! this one's special !!! Our third together #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji.” She also wrote ‘Myra’ in bold, revealing her character’s name.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Bachchan Pandey is a comedy actioner starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the leads. This will be the second film where Khiladi Kumar and Kriti will be sharing screen space after Housefull 4. Apart from them, the film will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on 26th January 2022.

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Kriti has other exciting projects in the line-up such as Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She also has Bhediya with and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

