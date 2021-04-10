PICS: Kriti Sanon keeps it comfy as she returns to city post completing Arunachal Pradesh schedule of Bhediya

Kriti Sanon, who was in Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of her upcoming film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, has today returned to Mumbai. Check out her pictures.

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has become the busiest actress who has back-to-back projects in her kitty. Last month, the Heropanti star had jetted off to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot her upcoming film Bhediya with . Taking out time from her hectic work schedule, the actress has also been sharing the glimpse from the set on social media. Going by Kriti’s posts, it is quite evident that the stunning actress enjoyed every bit of her workation. Now, the Dilwale star is back to the bay.

Today, Kriti was snapped by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport. In the photos, she can be seen rocking a casual outfit. For her airport look, she kept it chic yet comfy. In the photos, we can see Kriti clad in colourful tracksuit that bore different coloured patches on each leg; one yellow and one blue. She styled her outfit with white sneakers. For the outing, the Luka Chuppi star opted for minimal makeup look and let her tresses open. In the pictures, she can also be seen saying something to the paps.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s photos below:

Meanwhile, talking about Bhediya, the horror-comedy marks Varun and Kriti’s third collaboration after 2015 rom-com Dilwale and 2019 Kalank. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya is slated to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Besides this, Kriti also has a slew of projects including Bachchan Pandey with , Adipurush, Mimi and Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff in her pipeline.

