PICS: Kriti Sanon looks pretty in pink; Madhuri Dixit grabs attention with her all denim look

Be it any casual or glamorous look, B-town women make sure to make it a head-turner. Just a while back, Shanaya Kapoor was recently papped on a dinner date with her mother Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bobby Deol looking funky in her smart yet casual two-toned pants. Now, we have got our hands on some pictures of the dancing beauty Madhuri Dixit and the gorgeous Kriti. While Madhuri was papped at the Mumbai Airport, Kriti posed in front of Maddock Films' office.

In her pictures, Madhuri kept it simple yet smart with her all-denim look. She sported a blue denim jacket and blue jeans with a white shirt and a bright red bag to add a pop of colour. The actress wore the perfect airport outfit- comfortable and casual, yet fashionable. On the other hand, the first thing that caught our attention in Kriti Sanon’s look was her bright, heartfelt smile. She wore a cute pink half-sleeved top with frills and a chocolate brown pair of high-waisted pants. She accessorised the look with a classy black handbag.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti’s plate is quite full with multiple projects like Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush, and Ganapath. Earlier today, Varun Dhawan's first look from Bhediya was revealed to the audience. Kriti will pair up with Varun for this thriller comedy. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’. She always makes frequent appearances as a judge in multiple reality shows on the small screen.

