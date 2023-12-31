PICS: Kriti Sanon-Nupur party with MS Dhoni, Sakshi in Dubai ahead of New Year’s; Varun Dhawan-Abdu Rozik join

As the clock ticks down to the arrival of 2024, stars from the entertainment industry have already plunged into glamorous celebrations. Inside glimpses from a recent glitzy soirée in Dubai have emerged, showcasing the presence of siblings Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon. The duo was seen joyously engaging in festivities alongside cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The star-studded gathering also boasted the attendance of other notable figures such as cricketer Rishabh Pant, actor Varun Dhawan, and Abdu Rozik.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrate with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni in Dubai

In a recent Instagram Stories update, Nupur Sanon offered a glimpse into her Dubai getaway, sharing a captivating series of snapshots featuring herself and her sister, Kriti Sanon. The images unfold from a lively soirée where the duo mingled with none other than Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.

Kriti exuded charm in a resplendent, colorful dress chosen for the occasion, while Nupur shimmered in a silver ensemble. MSD donned a suave black attire, complemented by Sakshi, who looked stunning in a white dress. Their friends, including singer Stebin Ben, were also captured in the images from the starry affair.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Salman Khan’s birthday bash: Riteish-Genelia, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, others have a blast