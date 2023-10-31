PICS: Kriti Sanon shares aww-adorable glimpses with 'handsome little brat' Disco as her doggo turns 7

Kriti Sanon, the talented Bollywood actress, and recent winner of the 69th National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable role in Mimi, took to Instagram to showcase her cute little furry companion, Disco, who has just celebrated turning 7.

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram to share endearing photos featuring her dog, Disco, who just celebrated his 7th birthday. She captioned the post and wrote, "My lil munchkin turned 7!!!! Happiest Birthday, my Disco, my handsome little brat".

In one of the pictures, Kriti shared an image of a dog-themed cake featuring two candles and the name Disco lovingly written on it. The post also includes a heartwarming video where Disco lovingly licks Kriti's face, and they share a sweet conversation about how reaching 7 years old is equivalent to nearly 50 in a dog's life.

For those who may not be aware, Kriti Sanon is a proud mother to two adorable dogs, Disco and Phoebe. Disco belongs to the Bichon Frise breed, while Phoebe is a charming toy poodle. The actress frequently treats her fans to pictures of her four-legged friends. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon’s transition from being afraid of dogs to becoming a dog lover

According to a report by the Times Of India, the Heropanti actress once candidly revealed her transformation from being fearful of dogs for most of her life to becoming an ardent dog lover. It wasn't until the last few years that she could truly connect with these furry companions. As per the report, Kriti shared that her journey began when she encountered an adorable puppy, and as she befriended this little one, her heart underwent a beautiful change. The actress mentioned she fell in love and, in no time, made the decision to welcome her first dog, Disco, into her home.

When Disco joined their family, Kriti was a novice in pet care. The actress spoke about turning to online research to learn how to take care of her new furry friend. In a short span of time, Disco became an integral part of their lives.

Kriti also shared how these wonderful creatures, dogs, bring an abundance of positive energy into their company. They have the incredible ability to make you forget all your worries and stress. After a long day at work, their unconditional love takes away the burdens from your mind, leaving you with a sense of pure joy and companionship.

