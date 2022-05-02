PICS: Kriti Sanon sports denim-on-denim look; Sara Ali Khan snapped post Pilates session

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress has won everyone's heart with her films like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and others. She has proved that she is one remarkable actress in Bollywood. The actress has been snapped by the paparazzi several times during her various outings. Earlier today, she stepped out in the city and was spotted after a salon session. In the photos, the Dilwale actress was seen wearing an all-denim look as she paired her denim shorts with an oversized ripped denim jacket. Kriti also waved and greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan was also snapped by the shutterbugs in the city today. The Love Aaj Kal actress takes her fitness seriously. Earlier today, she was also spotted exiting her Pilates class and heading towards her car when the paparazzi spotted her before heading inside the car; Sara also posed for the paparazzi and smiled at them. She was seen donning a white tank top alongside black gym shorts to complete the look.

Check out Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will reunite with Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl's action film Ganapath Part 1. Next, she will be seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and will essay the role of Sita in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will also team up again with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The actress will also pair up next with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.

