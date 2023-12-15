PICS: Kriti Sanon wishes her 'baby sister' Nupur Sanon on birthday; ‘My all-time favourite entertainer’
As Nupur Sanon celebrates her birthday today, Kriti Sanon wished her with a loving note and some candid pictures. Fans were all hearts for the duo and called them cuties.
Kriti Sanon stepped into the world of acting back in 2014 with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti. Following her debut, the actress flaunted her acting skills in several other projects like Mimi and Luka Chuppi to name a few.
On the personal front, Kriti Sanon is the most doting elder sister to Nupur Sanon. As Nupur turns a year older today, on December 15, Kriti shared a series of love-soaked pictures with her sister and penned a heartfelt note for her ‘companion for life’. Read on to find out what else Kriti Sanon wrote for her sister on her special day.
‘I’m proud of the beautiful person you are’: Kriti Sanon as she wishes sister Nupur on her birthday
The Sanon sisters are known for sharing a sturdy relationship with each other. As Sanon junior celebrates her birthday today, the Dilwale star showered her with copious amount of love as she dropped a string of images with her along with an endearing note.
In the first photo, the duo can be seen making goofy faces together and in the second picture, Nupur can be seen lifting Kriti. The actress also dropped some childhood pictures of the birthday girl and it is all things love. As she shared the photos, Kriti Sanon also wrote a love-soaked note for her ‘baby sister’, wishing her the best for the year ahead.
“Happiest Birthday my beautiful girl!!! My baby sister, my best friend, my all-time favourite entertainer and my companion for life!! I love you beyond what words can say! And I’m proud of the beautiful person you are, inside out! May this year be everything that your heart wants it to be and more my baby! Missing you!!!!” wrote Sanon on her Instagram account.
Here’s how fans reacted to Kriti’s affectionate birthday post for her sister
Soon after the actress wished her younger sister on her birthday, fans were quick to react to her post. While many were all hearts for the ‘Cuties’, some also joined Kriti to wish Nupur Sanon on her birthday.
“Happiest birthday Nupsie” “Cuties” “cuteyyyyyy!!!!” “So sweet both r amazing sister happy birthday” read some comments on the actress’ post.
ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kriti Sanon to grace Karan Johar's chat show? Mimi actress drops hint
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next