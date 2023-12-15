PICS: Kriti Sanon wishes her 'baby sister' Nupur Sanon on birthday; ‘My all-time favourite entertainer’

Kriti Sanon stepped into the world of acting back in 2014 with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti. Following her debut, the actress flaunted her acting skills in several other projects like Mimi and Luka Chuppi to name a few.

On the personal front, Kriti Sanon is the most doting elder sister to Nupur Sanon. As Nupur turns a year older today, on December 15, Kriti shared a series of love-soaked pictures with her sister and penned a heartfelt note for her ‘companion for life’. Read on to find out what else Kriti Sanon wrote for her sister on her special day.

‘I’m proud of the beautiful person you are’: Kriti Sanon as she wishes sister Nupur on her birthday

The Sanon sisters are known for sharing a sturdy relationship with each other. As Sanon junior celebrates her birthday today, the Dilwale star showered her with copious amount of love as she dropped a string of images with her along with an endearing note.

In the first photo, the duo can be seen making goofy faces together and in the second picture, Nupur can be seen lifting Kriti. The actress also dropped some childhood pictures of the birthday girl and it is all things love. As she shared the photos, Kriti Sanon also wrote a love-soaked note for her ‘baby sister’, wishing her the best for the year ahead.

“Happiest Birthday my beautiful girl!!! My baby sister, my best friend, my all-time favourite entertainer and my companion for life!! I love you beyond what words can say! And I’m proud of the beautiful person you are, inside out! May this year be everything that your heart wants it to be and more my baby! Missing you!!!!” wrote Sanon on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Here’s how fans reacted to Kriti’s affectionate birthday post for her sister

Soon after the actress wished her younger sister on her birthday, fans were quick to react to her post. While many were all hearts for the ‘Cuties’, some also joined Kriti to wish Nupur Sanon on her birthday.

“Happiest birthday Nupsie” “Cuties” “cuteyyyyyy!!!!” “So sweet both r amazing sister happy birthday” read some comments on the actress’ post.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Kriti Sanon to grace Karan Johar's chat show? Mimi actress drops hint