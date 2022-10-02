PICS: Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan host birthday party for Inaaya; Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor attend

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fifth birthday on Thursday. The Rang De Basanti actress offered a glimpse of the celebrations on her social media handle. Sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love," followed by evil eye and heart emoticons.

Earlier today, Soha and Kunal hosted a birthday party in the city for Inaaya. The bash was graced by Shahid Kapoor and his Mira Kapoor. In the photos, the Tum Mile actress is seen wearing a flowy blue maxi dress, while Kunal kept it casual as he sported a white round-neck t-shirt and matched it with colourful printed pants. Shahid, on the other hand, looked dashing as always as he wore a white t-shirt and distressed blue denim jeans. Whereas Mira stunned in an off-white floral co-ord set. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also attended Inaaya's party.