PICS: Leander Paes and Kim Sharma twin in blue as they head for a dinner date

It has been a while since tennis star Leander Paes and Kim Sharma’s rumoured love affair has been doing the rounds. According to media reports, the duo has been dating each other for some time now and looks like they are going strong with their relationship. Although, neither Leander nor Kim has made their relationship official, their frequent appearances together speak volumes about their rumoured love story. And now, Leander and Kim are once again making the headlines as they were papped while heading for a dinner date in the city.

In the pics, the rumoured love birds were seen twinning in blue. While the tennis star exuded charm in his blue t-shirt and denims which he had paired with dark blue sneakers, Kim Sharma’s panache was unmissable in stylish blue coloured frilled boatneck top which she had paired with black leggings and black heels. Both Leander and Kim made sure to wear their respective masks in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. To note, the rumoured lovebirds were seen heading towards a restaurant for a dinner date.

Take a look at Leander Paes and Kim Sharma’s pics:

Earlier, Kim Sharma had added fuel to their relationship rumours after she had shared a cute picture of herself and Leander. In the pic, the Mohabbatein actress was seen wearing a pretty white dress with a brown belt and Leander couldn’t take her eyes off her. The actress captioned this image with an evil eye emoji and a kissing couple emoji. Interestingly, Leander had reshared the image and captioned it as “Magic”.

