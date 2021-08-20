PICS: Looks like Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor had lots of fun at Antara Marwah’s baby shower

The Kapoor family of Bollywood is having a gala time for the last few days. On 14th August, actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani. Rhea and Karan, who had been dating each other for over 12 years, sealed the deal in an intimate ceremony at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. Even as the celebrations and joys from the Rhea-Karan wedding have not settled yet, there’s already another reason for the family to party, with Rhea and Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah gearing up to become first-time parents.

Since yesterday, the Kapoors have been sharing some stunning family portraits on their Instagram handles. Sonam, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, – all have posted photos from Antara’s baby shower, and from the looks of it, the entire family had some really fun and enjoyable times together. A few moments back, Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the baby shower as well. These photos feature cousins Shanaya, Khushi, and Anshula laughing their hearts out at something behind the scenes.

One of the photos features Anshula with the mommy-to-be, Antara. Another picture features most of the Kapoor and Marwah cousins together – Anshula, Mohit, Antara, Arjun, Rhea, Akshay, Sonam, Khushi, and Shanaya.

Have a look at Anshula’s Instagram photos here:

After Anshula shared these pictures, with the caption, ‘FamJam #AntuMohAndBabyToBe’, many members of the Kapoor family left sweet comments under her post. Janhvi Kapoor, who’s missing from these pictures, wrote, “These are the best pictures ever”. Khushi Kapoor left heart emojis, and Mohit Marwah’s comment read, ‘Amazeeeeee’. Maheep Kapoor said, ‘Lovvvee these pictures’.

