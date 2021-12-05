PICS: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora keep it comfy & casual as they land in city post Maldives vacay

The hottest Bollywood couple is back in town! Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who were away for a luxurious trip in the Maldives for the past few weeks are finally homebound. The couple shared quite a lot of snaps - be it of their fashionable beach outfits, the delectable cuisines they had, or the exotic beach locations they went - and kept their fans in a loop all through their trip. Now, they have returned and were recently spotted at airport arrivals in comfy clothing.

In the pics where the lovebirds were captured, they kept it casual yet classy at the same time. Malaika looked extremely sophisticated in her beige tube top and ripped mom jeans that she paired with a Gucci oversized jacket. Moreover, she had her hair pulled back in a tight bun. On the other hand, Arjun looked dapper in his simple all-black fit. He wore a black tee, black skinny jeans, a black cap, and black and white Nike sneakers. The couple looked amazing together. Their healthy, glowing tan was quite visible from all the sun back at the beach.

Take a look at the pics:

In the past couple of days, the two shared a lot of paps from their little romantic escapade. Malaika shared some gorgeous bikini clicks with her fans on the gram. On the other hand, Arjun too shared quite a lot of pics of the delicious food they had and the amazing beaches they went to. Though the two usually keep their relationship low-key, once in a while they indulge in a bit of PDA which the fans absolutely adore.

