PIC: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora spotted together at event; Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh join

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora form an endearing couple. After officially confirming their relationship in 2019, the duo has been captured at various public events and frequently shares glimpses of their affection on social media. Despite a brief surge of breakup rumors, the couple swiftly dispelled any speculation by being seen on back-to-back dates in August, reaffirming their bond. Most recently, they were spotted together at a Mumbai event alongside other prominent personalities such as Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre, and tennis star Sania Mirza.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora clicked together at an event

On Sunday, October 1, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora graced an event in Mumbai. The dynamic duo made a stylish entrance, donning sports t-shirts that added a casual yet chic vibe to their looks. Capturing the spotlight, they posed together on stage, sharing the frame with tennis player Sania Mirza and fellow actors Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sonali Bendre. Check out their glimpses:

In a delightful turn of events earlier in August, Malaika and Arjun brought joy to their fans by stepping out for a lunch outing and following it up with a dinner date on the same night. Amidst swirling rumors of a potential breakup, the couple put all speculations to rest with their stylish appearances in the city, amid the heavy rains.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s work front

Malaika Arora stays actively engaged with her brands and public events. She made a special appearance in the song Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, which was released in 2022. Adding another feather to her cap, Malaika also initiated her own series last year titled Moving in with Malaika.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who last graced the screen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s action thriller Kuttey released on January 13 this year, has an exciting lineup of projects. Up next, he stars in The Lady Killer, directed by Ajay Bahl, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Additionally, he is set to share the screen with Bhumi once again in Meri Patni Ka Remake, also featuring Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

