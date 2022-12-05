PICS: Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand as they step out for a lunch date

Hrithik Roshan recently returned to Mumbai after completing a shooting schedule for his upcoming film, Fighter. He was busy shooting for the film in Assam with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. After returning to the city, the actor was seen spending time with his ladylove Saba Azad. Earlier today, the love birds were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city for a lunch date.

In the pictures, Hrithik and Saba , who have been painting the town red with their romance, were seen walking hand-in-hand while entering the venue. Both of them opted for casual outfits. Hrithik wore a sweatshirt with white trousers while Saba sported a blue crop top with a pair of joggers. Have a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not moving in together

Recently, it was reported that the duo is all set to take their relationship to next level. It was said that they are moving in together into an apartment. But Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that the news was untrue. A source revealed, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam." Later, Hrithik too rubbished the rumours on Twitter as he wrote, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

Work front

Hrithik will be seen in Fighter. It will mark his first collaboration with Deepika. The film is slated to release in January 2024. On the other hand, Saba has Rocket Boys 2 in the pipeline.