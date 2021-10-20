PICS: Madhuri Dixit amps up the fashion game in stunning shade of royal blue as she gets papped in Mumbai

Time and again, Bollywood celebs have flaunted their glamorous designer-filled wardrobe. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all and been floored. But what attracts us more is the casual off-duty style that makes them more relatable. And the recent one that caught our eyes was actor Madhuri Dixit’s style. Her ravishing gowns and bold sarees have enamoured us many times, but it's her girl-next-door persona that has got our attention this year.

While making her public appearance, Madhuri Dixit opted for a stunning royal blue dress featuring a cut detailing around her neck. The actor’s white statement bag and nude heels broke the monotony of her entire look. While sleek hair open added sass to her style. The actress also followed the COVID-19 guidelines by opting for a black mask to cover her face.

Take a look at the photos below:

This appearance of her comes just a week after Madhuri’s husband took to social media to share an unseen photo of the celebrity couple enjoying a scuba diving session in the hot weather of Florida. While sharing the picture, Dr Nene wrote, “Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Currently, she is judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

