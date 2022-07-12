PICS: Madhuri Dixit goes down memory lane as Mrityudand clocks 25 years: Feels like yesterday

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. Through the years, she has amazed us with her exceptional talents. She is truly an allrounder. Be it singing, dancing or acting, Madhuri has mastered it all. Now, Madhuri is also the queen of Instagram and she always blesses our feeds with her adorable posts. She also keeps us fans updated with her life. On Monday, she went back in time and shared Somen nostalgic pictures as one of her many successful movies, Mrityudand clocked 25 years.

In the pictures, the gorgeous actress shared some snaps from the legendary movie. Needless to stay, Madhuri looked just stunning. Her simple look in a saree just won our hearts. Along with the pictures, Madhuri wrote, “Feels like yesterday. Gotta always strive to do our best. The journey continues…stay tuned.#Milestone #Mrityudand #SilverJubilee #25Years #Monday #MondayMotivation" Her fans got super excited and made the post go viral. One fan wrote, “My sweet ma’am”. Another wrote, “I love this song Kehe do ek bar sajna.”

Take a look at Madhuri's post:

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the Karan Johar produced web show, The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. On the other, she released her single ‘Tu Hai Mera’ in May as well.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri shared in a conversation with us.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit REVEALS her first ever star-struck moment: I think it was...