PICS: Mahesh Bhatt poses in style for paps ahead of daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the power couple is set to tie the knot this week after dating each other for a couple of years. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding has been the most awaited event in tinsel town and fans are eager to get every possible info about their wedding festivities. Amid this, the bride-to-be’s father Mahesh Bhatt made the headlines after he was papped in the city today.

To note, Mahesh was clicked on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the pics, he was making a statement in a black t-shirt which he had paired with black trousers and slippers. His swag was unmatched as he posed for the paps and one can’t miss out on the quote on his t-shirt which read, “The world owes me nothing”. For the uninitiated, Alia is quite close to her father and is often seen sharing adorable posts with her daddy dearest on social media which are sheer love.

Take a look at Mahesh Bhatt’s pics as he gets papped on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Talking about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, the couple will be tying the knot on April 15 and the ceremony will reportedly take place at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s residence named Vaastu. It is also reported that the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception on April 17 at Taj Mahal Palace. The media reports also suggested that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will be a starry affair.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day

