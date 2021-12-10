PICS: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan hug their son Arhaan as he returns to Mumbai

When Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora ended their 18 years-long marriage in 2017, it came as a shocker to all their fans. Yet, the mature and civil way in which the couple handled their separation was commendable. The duo still reunites on certain occasions for their 19-year old son Arhaan Khan. Currently, Arhaan is pursuing his studies abroad. Recently, the parents came together again to welcome their son back to Mumbai. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora came together to receive their son at the Mumbai Airport and had a beautiful little family reunion where they were seen hugging their beloved son.

In the pictures, we could see a wholesome moment between the parents and the son. Malaika was in casual winter attire, wearing a long brown shrug. Arbaaz kept it simple in a basic black tee and blue jeans. Son Arhaan sported a perfect airport look in his green joggers, black tee, black hoodie, and a cap. Both Malaika and Arbaaz could be seen tightly hugging their son and looked extremely happy to reunite with him.

Take a look at the pics:

After their divorce in 2017, Arbaaz and Malaika decided to go separate ways. Malaika got together with Arjun Kapoor and made her relationship public a while back. They are known to make headlines with their super cute pictures. The couple just returned from the Maldives. On the other hand, Arbaaz is in a serious relationship with Italian actor and dancer, Giorgia Andriani for the last couple of years.

