PICS: Malaika Arora dons a casual attire; Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in blue as they step out in the city

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the hottest Bollywood couples right now. The duo never leaves a chance to appreciate their partners on their social media and share their beautiful memories with their fans. A while back the two went on a romantic getaway to the Maldives - safe to say we are still not over the gorgeous, lovey-dovey moments they shared with us! Now the two are back to the grind, working and hustling. Recently, Malaika was spotted outside Foodhall. On the other hand, the ‘2 States’ star Arjun was seen at Mohit Suri’s office along with Tara Sutaria.

In the pics taken, Malaika looked effortlessly beautiful in her very casual attire. She sported a black outfit with a long white shrug thrown on along with pink slippers - an absolutely perfect outfit for a grocery run to Foodhall. On the other hand, Arjun looked dapper in her black and blue outfit. He was seen in a graphic blue tee that had an aesthetic angel on it paired with black pants. With him, Tara Sutaria was present who looked stunning in her attire - a neon green tube with black track pants and a denim jacket.

Check the pics here:

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor will be seen together in the upcoming action-thriller movie Ek Villain 2. Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series., the movie is set to make its theatrical release on 8 July 2022. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police

