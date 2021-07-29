PICS: Malaika Arora flaunts her toned figure in neon gym wear; Amrita Arora keeps it simple in black

Stepping out from the gym or heading for a grocery run, paparazzi make sure that they never miss out on any chance to click any celebrity. Well, Malaika Arora is generally one of the paparazzi's favourite celebrities, and we have to admit that she always manages to raise the temperature with her on-point fashion game. Well, the actress was recently spotted heading out of her Yoga classes and looked stunning even in her gym wear. This time she was not alone but was clicked with her sister Amrita Arora.

Both the sisters walked together as they were clicked. Malaika Arora's looked a perfect 10 on 10 as she made her way to her car. She wore a neon green T-back over a neon orange sports bra and paired it with grey tights. She wore a pair of comfy flip-flops, tied a bun, and covered her face with a mask. On the other hand, Amrita Arora kept it simple. She wore an all-black outfit. Black shorts, black tee and a ponytail completed her look.

Have a look:

Well, we have to admit that Malaika indeed is ageing gracefully. It is difficult for anyone to tell that she is a mother of a young boy. What do you think? How many hearts for this fitness enthusiast sister duo? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

