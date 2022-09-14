PICS: Malaika Arora keeps it simple yet classy as she dons white dress with black boots in Mumbai
Malaika Arora made yet another fashion statement by opting to wear a loosely fitted dress with black boots while heading to an undisclosed location from Bandra.
Beauty queen Malaika Arora leaves no moment to make fashion statements in the public sphere. Not only she believes in following a healthy diet, but also emphasizes on the importance of yoga and fitness training. Following this mantra in her daily routine, one can clearly see the glow and beauty being visible on her body. Recently, on Tuesday evening, the paparazzi spotted the Dabangg actress in Bandra. And this is how she made a fashion statement here as well.
Stepping outside her car, Malaika radiated freshness as she chose to wear a loosely fitted white coloured dress with a stylish V-neck cutline. Printed with Balenciaga logo, she chose to pair up her oversized dress with classy black boots and subtle make-up.
Malaika Arora was recently spotted hanging out with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Paris. On Tuesday, the Gunday actor shared throwback pictures of himself and his lady love Malaika. While in the first picture, we can be seen Arjun wearing a pair of quirky sunglasses, the other shot shows his girlfriend Malaika wearing the same glasses.
Sharing this post, Arjun Kapoor wrote a beautiful caption asking his fans: "Who wore 'em better?" He added in his caption: "Swipe right to know my answer (his answer was Malaika) alongwith the hashtags #throwbackmemories #paris." Malaika Arora quickly responded by dropping a comment in the comments section which read: "Hmmmmm me."
Both the celebrities of B-Town recently made headlines for arriving together in style to attend fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding ceremony. For the unversed, Kunal Rawal is Arjun’s childhood friend and both of them share a great bond with each other.
On the work front, Arjun recently was seen on big screen in Ek Villain 2 alongside actors Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with actress Bhumi Pednekar.
Malaika Arora, on the other hand, was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.
