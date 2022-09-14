PICS: Malaika Arora keeps it simple yet classy as she dons white dress with black boots in Mumbai

Beauty queen Malaika Arora leaves no moment to make fashion statements in the public sphere. Not only she believes in following a healthy diet, but also emphasizes on the importance of yoga and fitness training. Following this mantra in her daily routine, one can clearly see the glow and beauty being visible on her body. Recently, on Tuesday evening, the paparazzi spotted the Dabangg actress in Bandra. And this is how she made a fashion statement here as well. Stepping outside her car, Malaika radiated freshness as she chose to wear a loosely fitted white coloured dress with a stylish V-neck cutline. Printed with Balenciaga logo, she chose to pair up her oversized dress with classy black boots and subtle make-up.

Malaika Arora was recently spotted hanging out with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in Paris. On Tuesday, the Gunday actor shared throwback pictures of himself and his lady love Malaika. While in the first picture, we can be seen Arjun wearing a pair of quirky sunglasses, the other shot shows his girlfriend Malaika wearing the same glasses. Sharing this post, Arjun Kapoor wrote a beautiful caption asking his fans: "Who wore 'em better?" He added in his caption: "Swipe right to know my answer (his answer was Malaika) alongwith the hashtags #throwbackmemories #paris." Malaika Arora quickly responded by dropping a comment in the comments section which read: "Hmmmmm me."