PICS: Malaika Arora's 'baby boy' looks taller than her as the mother-son duo take an evening walk together

is one of the paparazzi's most favourite actors to click. From being spotted outside the gym to taking her dog for a walk, the paps are everywhere and never miss out on a chance to click the gorgeous actress. Malaika was yet again clicked in the city, but this time with her son, who looked taller than her as they took a walk beside her mom.

Malaika Arora always manages to raise the temperature with her on-point fashion game. Even when she is not dressed up to go for any event, the actress makes heads turn with her style and perfect figure. Well, this time, her thunder was slightly stolen by her son, who was spotted walking beside her. Malaika wore light orange shorts and paired them with the same colour shirt over an orange sports bra. She kept the buttons open and tied her hair in a neatly done plait. Her son Arhaan wore a casual blue and white striped pyjama and a blue coloured tee. After taking a walk, Malaika and Arhaan were even spotted petting a dog.



Recently, Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. Both make a very rare appearance together in public. But, the mother-son duo was spotted having family time in the presence of Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about her personal life, Malaika Arora is currently dating , and it is believed that the two will soon tie the knot. Well, these two came out in public very recently, and now both of them cannot keep away from commenting on each other's pictures. It is always cute to see their bond.

