PICS: Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in K3G, gets engaged to businessman Pranav Bagga; fans react

Actress Malvika Raaj, who is popularly known for playing the role of young Poo in the highly loved film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, announced her engagement on social media on August 4. The actress got engaged to businessman Pranav Bagga. She shared dreamy pictures from her proposal with fans on Instagram.

Malvika Raaj shares pictures from her engagement

Pranav proposed to Malvika in Cappadocia, Turkey. The pictures shared by the couple look all things magical. In the pictures, the actress is seen sporting a white elaborate gown styled with minimal accessories and makeup. She opted for open hair and a million-dollar glow on her face. On the other hand, her partner too twinned with her in white. The first picture shows Pranav planting a kiss on Malvika's forehead while in the second one, he is seen going down on his knees for his dream girl. The third and fourth pictures show them enjoying their special moment. The serene backdrop featuring hot air balloons and beautiful decor makes their moment look extra special.

Malvika shared the pictures along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Here we are, we've just begun And after all this time, our time has come Here we are, still goin' strong Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the good news, her friends and fans were seen showering love on the newly engaged couple. Sooraj Pancholi commented, "Finally!" Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree and her daughter Avantika commented, "Congratulations." Vardhan Puri wrote, "Adorable! Congratulations." Aahana Kumra and Prateik Babbar too wrote, "Congratulations." Tanisha Mukerji also showered love on them. One of the fans joked, "You just grew up and already hitched. Not even a chance given to your fans ." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

The couple is yet to reveal their wedding details. Malvika is the daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of veteran actress Anita Raj.