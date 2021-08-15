PICS: Mandira Bedi returns to work post husband Raj Kaushal’s demise, says ‘She’s Grateful’

Mandira Bedi is back to work! The actress is steadily developing a new normal for herself following the tragic demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Mandira lost her husband Raj almost a month ago due to cardiac arrest. The sad news came in as a shock for the film and television industry.

The actress and host, who is a doting mother to a daughter and a son, has been sharing motivational posts on her social media handle. On Saturday as Mandira returned to work, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped some pictures. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she is grateful for all the kindness that came in her way. “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive,” the caption read. Mandira also shared a glimpse from her shoot day and wrote a hashtag about today.

As soon as the actor posted the picture, her friends from the telly industry, Vidya Malavade, , Anusha Mani and others dropped supportive comments. Vidya and Mouni wrote, “Love you,” while Anusha Mani wrote, “You are amazing.” Scores of fans also commented on her picture, many even called her a “role model.” Another fan wrote, “You are an inspiration and nothing less than a queen in my eyes.”

Recently, Mandira posted a happy picture of herself on the photo-sharing application. Flaunting her widest smile for the camera, Mandira posed in her workout gear. The fitness enthusiast revealed that it was her adorable little daughter behind the camera and hence couldn't help but smile. Her caption read, "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse..? #beginagain."