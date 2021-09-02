In Pics: Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi attend Pradeep Guha’s prayer meet to pay tribute

In an unfortunate turn of events, renowned producer Pradeep Guha passed away on August 22, leaving the entire Bollywood industry in a state of shock. As per PTI, the popular media personality transitioned due to cancer at age 68. The news of the demise was confirmed by the late producer’s wife Papia Guha and son Sanket Guha via social media. They said, "We regret to announce the sad demise of our dear Mr Pradeep Guha. In these COVID times the family has requested to be allowed to grieve in private and will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days.”

The announcement further read, “No condolence visit at home due to COVID restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers.” Now, weeks after his demise a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai in honour of the late producer. Many renowned faces from the industry including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Manoj Bajpayee attended the event to pay condolences to the Guha family. Take a look at the photos below:

Bollywood celebs also previously took to their respective social media handles to mourn the big loss. Manoj Bajapayee was deeply shocked upon learning the news and said, “Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep’s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep”. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia shared a lengthy note on Instagram to pay her respect to Pradeep Guha.

She had stated, “"It feels like yesterday, every life lesson you taught me I have carried forward till today , every time I would see you or call you , you only added value in my life … your loss will take a long time to process . Whats even harder is to hear that you suffered in the last few months and did nt want to share your pain , whereas all you always did for us and ones closest to you , was be there for them in your entirety.”

