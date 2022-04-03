PICS: Mira Rajput brightens up her Sunday as she makes a pitstop with daughter Misha to buy sunflowers.

Mira Rajput and daughter Misha were snapped out and about on Sunday morning. The paparazzi, who keep a close eye, spotted the mother-daughter duo stepping out of their car to buy flowers at a local street florist. They were accompanied with their bodyguard, who refrained the paps from clicking Mira and Misha photos. However, the paparazzi managed to snap a few.

Mira was snapped in her basics as she kept her Sunday avatar fuss free. Donning a pair of grey tights and white crop top, Mira sported a makeup free look. As for her daughter Misha, the young one was snapped wearing a cute blue dress and even wore her mask as she adorably stood next to mum Mira.

They purchased some bright yellow sunflowers and purple flowers and Mira even shared a picture on her Instagram Story later on. Take a look at Mira and Misha's Sunday photos:

