PICS: Mira Rajput is ‘Decembering’ with hubby Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Ishaan Khatter

As we slowly inch towards the end of the year, we take a moment to be grateful for all the happy times we have spent with our loved ones. Mira Kapoor has also been making the best of what’s left of 2023 with her favorite people, hogging on her favorite food.

Mira Rajput drops happy pictures with husband Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Ishaan Khatter

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput dropped a couple of pictures of the fun times she had this month. The photo album starts with a pretty selfie with her friend Priya Tulshan and others, followed by a group-fie with a room full of happy faces, including her husband, Shahid.

This was followed by a selfie with her brother-in-law, Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter, and mother-in-law Neelima Azeem. She also shared some tempting images of yummy food she relished in December. Sharing the precious moments, she wrote, “Decembering. Basically food, family and food with family.”

Take a look:

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor bought a swanky Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Ending the year on a rather happy note, the couple recently added a new member to their already impressive collection of vehicles. Mira and Shahid are now proud owners of a shiny black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 which is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs. 2.96 crores.

The car dealers who helped the celebrity couple get their hands on their new baby posted a picture of them with their new car. Sharing the picture, they penned, “The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury.”

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid has an impressive line of work that boasts of movies like Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, Haider, and Udta Punjab, among others. This year we saw him in Bloody Daddy. He is also working on his next project titled Deva with Pooja Hegde.

