PICS: Mira Rajput opts for a casual pink look for a chill day with family

Okay, who is with us on this - chill days with fam are the absolute best! Having a relaxing day in comfortable clothes with your loved ones is one peaceful feeling everyone craves from time to time. It seems the gorgeous Mira Rajput is with us on this one. Recently, the diva spammed her Instagram with her cozy OOTD and her chill fam day pictures on her story - and we are not complaining! She is quite active on her social media and doesn’t shy away from being real on her Instagram. Just a while back, she received harsh comments on a picture about her feet. The Insta queen didn’t back down from a fight and even gave her trollers a fitting reply.

Coming back to the lighter side of things, in today’s story spam Mira's cute pink comfy attire stole our attention! Her outfit consisted of a pink tank top and white joggers. Being as interactive as she is, she asked for her fans' opinions of some of her accessories with the outfit. In one of the stories, she paired the look with a classy beige coloured hat and asked the audience a poll question with a YAY or NAY sticker. In another one, she wore a sparkly jacket which she informed was her favourite piece and was from AISPI, a brand that promotes European fashion. In between her outfit pictures, she shared a mellow picture with her closed ones and added the ‘family time’ sticker to it. We absolutely stand an Instagram queen! In the final story, she appreciated her pink tank and told her audience that it was a Lululemon (a fitness clothing brand) piece.

Check Mira's stories HERE:

Also Read: Mira Rajput gives a sassy reply to the trolls commenting on her feet; See here