PICS: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks radiant as she heads for a workout; Dons an all-black outfit

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life these days as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress tied the knot in April this year at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. In June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she shared a photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from a sonography session. She shared, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

A few hours back, Alia was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out for a workout session. In the photos, the actress is seen donning an all-black workout athleisure as she was clicked in Bandra. The Student Of The Year actress sported a no-makeup look and completed her look with yellow and pink slides. Her baby bump was quite evident and her pregnancy glow was certainly unmissable in the pictures. Recently, Alia returned to Mumbai after spending their babymoon in Italy with Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out Alia Bhatt's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her dark comedy film, Darlings, which premiered on Netflix. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial, which is Alia’s maiden production venture, garnered rave reviews from the critics and is being appreciated by the audience as well. The film also featured Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead.

Apart from this, Alia is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir in the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt smile as they get spotted after unveiling Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot teaser