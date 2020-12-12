PICS: Mom to be Anushka Sharma nails the comfy & stylish look in all black outfit as she steps out in the city

Anushka Sharma is set to become a mommy for the first time and will be delivering the baby in January next year.

has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the actress is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is eagerly looking forward to embracing motherhood for the first time. Needless to say, the fans often get ecstatic about the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress’ pregnancy look as she looks stunning flaunting her maternity glow. And while Anushka is enjoying her maternity period, the mom to be was recently papped as she stepped out in the city.

According to media reports, Anushka was clicked post her visit to the doctor. In the pics, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was seen dressed in an all black outfit, She was clicked wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and had completed her look with open hair locks. Undoubtedly, the mom to be looked stylish in her comfy outfit and did make heads turn. Besides, with the COVID 19 cases on a constant rise, Anushka made sure to take the necessary precautions and was seen wearing a mask as she made her way to the car post her appointment.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s recent pics:

To note, Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli will be expecting their first child in January next year. The couple is, undoubtedly, excited to embrace parenthood. On the other hand, Anushka and Virat, fondly addressed as Virushka by their fans, celebrated their third wedding anniversary lately. Anushka also penned a sweet note on their special day and wrote, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you.”

Viral Bhayani

