PICS: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha is eagerly waiting for her 'bud to blossom', says 'Aaja yaar'

Richa Chadha is on the last leg of her pregnancy. The actress is all set to welcome her first child with husband Ali Fazal. While she is enjoying this phase of her life, the mom-to-be is desperate to hold her baby in her arms.

A while ago, she dropped two impressive images of herself and expressed how she is constantly reminded by the sudden kicks and movements that someone is listening to her. Read on!

Richa Chadha is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her first child

Nothing compares to the happiness of a mom holding the baby in her arms that she has been nurturing over the past nine months. Actress Richa Chadha is also in that phase where she sees the kicks and feels the movement of her baby in her belly.

As she inches towards her delivery, the actress expresses how she is never alone and is always reminded by the baby that someone is listening to her. In the two abstract images she dropped, the Fukrey actress looked stunning.

She captioned her post, “The discomfort is lonely, but it’s because am not alone. I have constant reminders in the form of a tiny wave of a movement, a knee, a sudden kick, a feeling of someone listening in... Waiting for a bud to blossom. Aaja yaar.”

Take a look:

Richa Chadha expresses gratitude to her stylists

Richa’s pregnancy hasn’t stopped her from going places. From it promoting her TV series Heeramandi to attending public events, she has done it all while carrying her baby in her belly. Her pregnancy fashion was also on point always.

Hence, she dedicated a special post to all the people who helped her look good during these days. She dropped a collage video of all her looks over the past months and penned, “As my pregnancy draws to a close, just a word of appreciation to my stylists, the ever reliable @anishagandhi3 and @rochelledsa, who kept me so comfortable and yet sartorially relevant through the promotions of Heeramandi and more!”

Take a look at her entire post below:

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai with Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others.

