PICS: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha wonders if her ‘days of impromptu solo travel’ are over as she recalls trip to Amsterdam

Richa Chadha is in the last leg of her pregnancy and is currently spending time lounging at home with her husband, Ali Fazal. While she gears to step into motherhood, the actress also reflected on the time when she took an impromptu solo trip from London to Amsterdam.

Recalling the trip, she also wondered if she would be able to take such a last-minute solo trip ever again now that she would be responsible for another human being. Read on!

Richa Chadha wonders if she will be able to take a solo trip after baby

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expected to be parents by next month. As the actress eagerly waits for the arrival of her first child, she also went down memory lane and recalled the impromptu solo trip she took to Amsterdam.

In a long note, she shared that in July last year, she wrapped up a ‘stressful and strange shoot in London’ and decided to take a solo trip to Amsterdam the next morning.

Sharing multiple images of herself from London’s Pimlico station, she wondered if her days of impromptu solo travel are over. She penned in her post, “Accompanied by @harryrajput64, who'd just had his camera stolen due to a break-in, from the production car. Harry who was eager to party on his last night in London, clicking away at Pimilico station...i was just keen on getting to Amsterdam via Eurostar for a bit of gallerying and soul-searching.”

Take a look:

In her post, the mom-to-be added that she crashed at her friend's apartment that night. As she reminisced those days, she asked, “What will happen now, I will be responsible for a whole other human being. Can't just up and leave now anymore na? Mommies weigh in?”

Soon after the Fukrey actress dropped the post, actress Gul Panag commented, “Yes, Sister. Definitely. You will have trips with the baby. It might be challenging to begin with. But it will get better and better with each trip. But don’t stop taking trips.”

Rasika Dugal, Heeramandi’s Sanjeeda Shaikh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others complimented the beautiful pictures.

