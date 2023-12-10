PICS: Mukti Mohan marries Animal actor Kunal Thakur in dreamy wedding; Vijay Varma and more congratulate

It is officially the wedding season in India! Popular actress Mukti Mohan known for her stints in reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and movies like Lust Stories 2, Hate Story and others is now married to her long-time beau and actor Kunal Thakur. A while back, the couple made it Instagram official as they shared pictures from their dreamy wedding.

Mukti Mohan gets married to Kunal Thakur

Today, on December 10, a while back, celebrity couple Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur took to their Instagram handle and made a collaborative post to announce the joyous news of their wedding. In a series of pictures, the couple shared oh-so-wow pictures on social media with fans and followers.

The post from their D-Day was captioned, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife.”

On their special D-Day, the couple donned red-white hued outfits. The post begins with the couple beaming in joy while the groom is standing with folded hands. The next photo gives a peek into Mukti’s glimpse as she walks down the aisle and her sister, Neeti Mohan and Shakti Mohan perform their bridesmaid’s duties really well.

Up next are the pictures from several rituals during the wedding, followed by a sweet family picture. The resplendent post concluded with a candid picture of the newly-weds and Neeti and Shakti as they seemingly engaged in a hilarious banter, bidding adieu.

Bollywood celebs shower love

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers flooded the comments section to extend their congratulatory wishes. Popular singer and composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn’t be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!”, Dahaad actor Vijay Varma commented, “Congratulations guys! So beautiful (accompanied by a red-heart).

Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana didn’t write anything but dropped face holding back tears and a red heart emoji while Jawan actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Congratulations ! Badhai ho.”

For those living under the rocks, Kunal Thakur is recognized for his works in web-shows like Whos Your Gynac and movies like Kabir Singh and others. He was most recently seen in Animal.