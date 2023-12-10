PICS: Mukti Mohan marries Animal actor Kunal Thakur in dreamy wedding; Vijay Varma and more congratulate
Today, on December 10, Mukti Mohan makes her wedding Instagram official with Animal actor Kunal Thakur. Bollywood celebs including Ayushamnn Khurrana, Vijay Varma and others shower love.
It is officially the wedding season in India! Popular actress Mukti Mohan known for her stints in reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and movies like Lust Stories 2, Hate Story and others is now married to her long-time beau and actor Kunal Thakur. A while back, the couple made it Instagram official as they shared pictures from their dreamy wedding.
Mukti Mohan gets married to Kunal Thakur
Today, on December 10, a while back, celebrity couple Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur took to their Instagram handle and made a collaborative post to announce the joyous news of their wedding. In a series of pictures, the couple shared oh-so-wow pictures on social media with fans and followers.
The post from their D-Day was captioned, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife.”
Take a look:
On their special D-Day, the couple donned red-white hued outfits. The post begins with the couple beaming in joy while the groom is standing with folded hands. The next photo gives a peek into Mukti’s glimpse as she walks down the aisle and her sister, Neeti Mohan and Shakti Mohan perform their bridesmaid’s duties really well.
Up next are the pictures from several rituals during the wedding, followed by a sweet family picture. The resplendent post concluded with a candid picture of the newly-weds and Neeti and Shakti as they seemingly engaged in a hilarious banter, bidding adieu.
Bollywood celebs shower love
Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers flooded the comments section to extend their congratulatory wishes. Popular singer and composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn’t be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!”, Dahaad actor Vijay Varma commented, “Congratulations guys! So beautiful (accompanied by a red-heart).
Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana didn’t write anything but dropped face holding back tears and a red heart emoji while Jawan actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Congratulations ! Badhai ho.”
For those living under the rocks, Kunal Thakur is recognized for his works in web-shows like Whos Your Gynac and movies like Kabir Singh and others. He was most recently seen in Animal.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director