PICS: Mumbai Diaries 2 actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay marries girlfriend Piya Chakraborty; pens poetic lines

Mumbai Diaries 2 actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay married his girlfriend and social activist Piya Chakraborty today, November 27 in Kolkata. Piya was previously married to singer-composer Anupam Roy. The actor shared pictures from his registry marriage and penned a beautiful message as well.

On November 27, Parambrata Chattopadhyay had a homely registry marriage with his girlfriend Piya Chakraborty. The duo exchanged vows in presence of their close family members and friends in Kolkata.

Sharing the pictures from the beautiful moment, Parambrata took some lines from T.S. Eliot's The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock and wrote, “Let us go then, you and I When the evening is spread out against the sky… “ This is it."

In the pictures, Parambrata can be seen donning an orange kurta and white pants and also wore a green jacket. On the other hand, Piya wore a white and red saree. Take a look:

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Parambrata and Piya had secretly married. But the actor dismissed it as baseless rumours. In fact, when Piya and Anupam got divorced in 2021, it was rumored that Piya took the decision as she was in love with Parambrata. However, the 'Aranyak' actor denied it at that time.

Speaking about Parambrata's Bollywood connection, he has been part of quite a few Hindi films like Kahaani, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Hghway, Bulbbul, to name a few.

