PICS: Navya Nanda gives a sneak peek from her day; Suhana Khan goes gaga
‘Big B’ Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her followers. In the pictures, Navya donned office attire and looked absolutely classy. She stated that she was at her office. She wore a white top with beige colour paper bag trousers and posed for the camera on a winding staircase. Along with the photos, Navya wrote, “A day at the office”. Navy knows how to keep up with the social media and has been pretty active on Instagram lately.
Her new post on Friday, gained Navya many compliments in the comment section. “Absolutely gorgeous”, “Nice outfit”, “You look stunning”, were among a few comments. Navya’s new pictures also caught her friends’ attention. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan went gaga over the pictures and wrote, "Ooooo". Khushi Kapoor also commented, "Cuteeee”. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji on Navya’s post. Navya is a graduate of New York’s Fordham University. She has co-founded an initiative named ‘Aara Health’ that focuses on building awareness and services around feminine health in India.
Navya has also started a project called ‘Project Naveli’ aiming to empower women by addressing the issues of gender inequality. Reportedly, Navya Naveli Nanda has chosen not to pursue acting and instead wishes to join her family business. In an interview with Vogue Navya said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”
