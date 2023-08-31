PICS: Navya Nanda hugs Amitabh Bachchan; gives a peek into Raksha Bandhan celebration with Agastya Nanda

Yesterday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, numerous celebrities shared posts on Instagram, showering love on their siblings. Celebs such as Kartik Aaryan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, and many others posted lovely pictures, giving fans a sneak peek into their celebration. Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan also wished each other on this occasion and shared their pictures together. Now, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared pictures from her Rakhi celebration with her brother Agastya Nanda, and one of the pictures also features Big B!

Navya Naveli Nanda's Raksha Bandhan celebration with Agastya Nanda

Yesterday, Shweta Bachchan posted a photo of Navya and Agastya, in which the sibling duo are seen wearing matching ivory outfits. While Navya looked gorgeous in an intricately embroidered kurta set with a matching dupatta, Agastya wore a similarly embroidered kurta pyjama for the special occasion. In the picture, Navya is seen sitting next to Agastya, while he is engrossed in his phone. "Double Trouble," wrote Shweta, while sharing the picture. Meanwhile, Navya also posted a series of pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebration on her Instagram stories. The first picture she shared is a hilarious one with funny expressions on Navya and Agastya's faces. "How rakhi went for us," wrote Navya.

In the next picture, Navya is seen tying the sacred thread around Agastya's wrist. In the next picture, the two are seen posing together, while the following picture shows Navya hugging Amitabh Bachchan. Big B is dressed in a white kurta with a peach jacket. The pictures are just too adorable! Check them out below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa in Mumbai for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She met with his entire family members including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan. A picture of them posing together went viral on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya Nanda will soon make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will be released on December 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ties Rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, 'wholeheartedly thanks' his entire family