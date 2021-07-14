PICS: Navya Naveli Nanda calls Shweta Bachchan her ‘twin’; Gives this cute nickname to brother Agastya

Navya Nanda’s reactions to the pictures posted by mother Shweta Bachchan is priceless. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda often shares throwback pictures from her life as well as the latest ones with the family. Daughter Navya Nanda is known to leave priceless reactions on the pictures. Recently, Shweta shared a throwback picture from her school days on her Instagram which caught people’s attention. Shweta is a kid from the class photo taken in the 1980s. In the caption she wrote, “WHERE’s WALDO? Class photo: Bombay Scottish School circa 1980s. (hint - all the tall girls were made to sit on the floor)." Navya reacted to the picture and wrote, ‘twin’ in the comment section.

Navya Nanda got schooled in an adorable way by Shweta who replied to the comment by writing, “Errr, we are not doing this today! Cool?”. Several other celebrities seemed to be sharing Navya’s opinion in the comment section. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “You look like Navya here”, along with a heart emoji. Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor replied to Zoya’s comment and wrote, “@zoieakhtar was just going to say that.. Exact Navya”. Farah Khan who is known to be having a sense of humor wrote in the comments, “The germophobia started from here??” to which Shweta replied, “NO or I wouldn’t be sitting on the floor”.

Take a look at the posts:

Shweta shared another beautiful picture on Instagram where her son Agastya is relaxing on the couch comfortably. In the candid picture, Agastya is slouching on the couch with a pillow in his hand. Navya took to the comment section and replied by giving a cute nickname to Agastya. She wrote, “Aggggglloooooo”. also took to the comment and dropped a lovely heart emoji.

