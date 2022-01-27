PICS: Need a cool all-black winter outfit inspo? Check out Katrina Kaif's stylish airport attire

Katrina Kaif is our fashion guru. The gorgeous actress always makes headlines with her head-turning outfits. Recently, the actress went to Maldives for a project and even shared numerous shots from her work trip to the beach paradise. Now, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress is back from the island and was spotted at the airport in a casual yet smart black outfit. The actress was all covered up in her winter attire to fight the cold weather in India.

In the pics where Katrina Kaif was spotted, the megastar looked super smart. She was clad in a head-to-toe black attire, wearing a black tee, skinny black jeans, nike sneakers and a black puffer jacket to stay warm. Her hair was pulled back in a clean pony. She followed all the covid protocols religiously as she wore an N95 and even a mask shield. Coming back to her Maldives trip, she recently shared a bunch of pictures enjoying her time at the beach. She looked radiant in a blue bikini and a white shirt casually thrown on and added a funny caption, ‘Seas the day’. That is what we love about Katrina: She’s our beauty with brains.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. She is also a part of Farhan Khan’s Jee Le Zaraa ensemble cast along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif makes Monday beautiful with new PICS from her 'happy place'; Can you guess where is it?