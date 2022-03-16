PICS: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan & Bhavana Pandey put their fabulous foot forward at an event.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast had a mini reunion today as the four ladies Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey stepped out for an event in the city. On Wednesday, the paparazzi snapped the fabulous four as they arrived for the event and posed for the paps. Putting their fabulous foot forward, the ladies were all smiles.

While Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey opted for muted earthy tones with their outfits, Maheep and Seema dialed up the style quotient. Maheep Kapoor, whose daughter Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her Bollywood debut, opted for a black faux leather skirt which she paired with a black graphic printed tee and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Seema's outfit was one of the effortlessly stylish look as she went for a classic white shirt and denim look. However, she amped up the style with a Christian Dior waist belt that elevated her entire look.

Take a look at the fabulous four:

Meanwhile, Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana recently began filming for season two of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show's season was critiqued by many but it also was loved by many others.

