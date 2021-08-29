PICS: Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have a blast at friend Rita Dhody’s birthday

When it comes to having a good time and celebrating with peers, friends and loved ones, no one does it better than Bollywood. Celebrity parties have it all – glam, drama, excitement, entertainment, and lots of selfies! Talking of celebrations and parties, this Saturday, the beautiful Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and celebrated designer and stylist Manish Malhotra were seen having a gala time at designer and socialite Rita Dhody’s grand birthday party. All three of them took to social media and shared glimpses of the awesome time they spent together.

Posing with Riddhima, Manish posted a selfie featuring the two of them on his Instagram stories. While the celebrity designer donned an all-black outfit, Riddhima was seen clad in an all-white pant suit. Posting the picture, Manish wrote, “And we Posers meet @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial welcome to #mumbai”. He also posted a selfie with Rita Dhody, who also chose a stylish all-black avatar for her birthday night. “Birthday celebration @ritadhody”, Manish wrote on the story. He shared yet another picture with the ‘glam girls’ and Rita Dhody. Keeping up with the possible dress code, Neetu Kapoor too donned a black attire. As the three friends posed, designer Manish Malhotra captioned the post with “With the glam girls. Birthday girl @ritadhody @neetu54”.

Both Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor reposted these pictures on their Instagram stories. Apart from these photos, Riddhima shared another selfie with Manish Malhotra on her Instagram stories.

Check out these glimpses from Rita Dhody’s party:

Looks like the four of them had a big blast, doesn’t it?

